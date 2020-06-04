NBA announcer suspended for 'All lives matter' comment

(BREITBART) Sacramento Kings announcer Grant Napear has been placed on administrative leave by the radio station he works for, after posting “All Lives Matter” on Twitter.

On Sunday, former Kings player Demarcus Cousins asked Napear for his views on the Black Lives Matter movement. In response, Napear tweeted: “All Lives Matter…Every Single One!” The phrase “All Lives Matter,” is seen as disparaging by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Napear, who also has a show on KHTK radio, attempted to apologize for the remark.

“I’m not as educated on BLM as I thought I was,” Napear said according to the Sacramento Bee. “I had no idea that when I said ‘All Lives Matter’ that it was counter to what BLM is trying to get across.”

