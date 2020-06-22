SECTIONS
Nearly 100% of Dem college students support defunding police

61% in poll say rioting and looting are legitimate forms of protest

Published June 22, 2020 at 1:26pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A whopping 94 percent of Democratic college students surveyed recently responded that they support defunding the police, according to a recent online College Fix poll of 1,500 college students nationwide.

What’s more, 61 percent of Democratic college students polled responded that rioting and looting are legitimate forms of protest against racial discrimination and police brutality in America today, the results show.

In contrast, only 13 percent of Republican college students polled support defunding the police, and only 5 percent of Republican college students back riots and looting as a form of protest.

