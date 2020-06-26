SECTIONS
New Jersey mail-in ballots reportedly destroyed in mail-truck fire

Follows fiasco of Republican ballots misprinted with names of Democrat candidates

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 26, 2020 at 5:31pm
(BREITBART) Mail-in ballots addressed to dozens of homes in New Jersey’s Morris Township may have been destroyed in a mail truck fire, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi announced on Wednesday.

The ballots, sent to residents ahead of the state’s July 7 primary per Gov. Phil Murphy’s (D) executive order requiring ballots to be sent to every registered voter, were addressed to 91 homes in the county. Morris County remains a GOP stronghold, despite the Garden State’s Democrat leanings, overall.

Officials say Saturday’s mail-truck fire affected both Republican and Democrat mail-in ballots.

