New Jersey mail-in ballots reportedly destroyed in mail-truck fire

(BREITBART) Mail-in ballots addressed to dozens of homes in New Jersey’s Morris Township may have been destroyed in a mail truck fire, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi announced on Wednesday.

The ballots, sent to residents ahead of the state’s July 7 primary per Gov. Phil Murphy’s (D) executive order requiring ballots to be sent to every registered voter, were addressed to 91 homes in the county. Morris County remains a GOP stronghold, despite the Garden State’s Democrat leanings, overall.

Officials say Saturday’s mail-truck fire affected both Republican and Democrat mail-in ballots.

Read the full story ›