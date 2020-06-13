SECTIONS
Diversions
Print

Nickelodeon's Pride tweet reignites debate on SpongeBob's sexual orientation

Creator said cartoon character was meant to be asexual

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 13, 2020 at 6:26pm
Print

(USA TODAY) Nickelodeon is celebrating Pride month with a tweet that has social media buzzing about SpongeBob Squarepants' sexual orientation – again.

"Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month," the network tweeted Saturday along with photos of SpongeBob, Avatar Korra from "The Legend of Korra" and Michael D. Cohen from "Henry Danger."

Cohen shared that he transitioned from female to male about 20 years ago and Korra identifies as bisexual, leaving social media to speculate that SpongeBob is part of the LGBTQ+ community as well.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×