Nickelodeon's Pride tweet reignites debate on SpongeBob's sexual orientation

(USA TODAY) Nickelodeon is celebrating Pride month with a tweet that has social media buzzing about SpongeBob Squarepants' sexual orientation – again.

"Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month," the network tweeted Saturday along with photos of SpongeBob, Avatar Korra from "The Legend of Korra" and Michael D. Cohen from "Henry Danger."

Cohen shared that he transitioned from female to male about 20 years ago and Korra identifies as bisexual, leaving social media to speculate that SpongeBob is part of the LGBTQ+ community as well.

