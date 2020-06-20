North Face pulling ads from Facebook amid backlash over Trump ads

(FOX NEWS) The North Face on Friday said it would no longer be publishing advertisements on Facebook amid backlash over the social media giant's policies.

The announcement came after groups in the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign, launched Wednesday, including Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, Sleeping Giants, Color Of Change, Free Press and Common Sense, called on large advertisers to cut ties with Facebook.

"It is clear that Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, are no longer simply negligent, but in fact, complacent in the spread of misinformation, despite the irreversible damage to our democracy. Such actions will upend the integrity of our elections as we head into 2020," NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

