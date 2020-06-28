SECTIONS
Notre Dame hires Pete Buttigieg to teach

Dem who ran for president will conduct research on the nature of trust

Published June 28, 2020 at 7:54pm
(SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE) -- The University of Notre Dame has hired former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as a researcher and teacher for the 2020-2021 academic year, the university announced Thursday.

As a faculty fellow in the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study, Buttigieg will work on two research projects: one that explores how to restore trust in political institutions and another that considers the forces shaping the 2020s.

He joins a group of more than 30 faculty and student fellows who will conduct research on the nature of trust, the institute’s 2020-2021 research theme.

