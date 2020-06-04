NY Times' staffers blast paper for allowing Republican a forum

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Several journalists at the New York Times are pushing back on their paper's decision to run an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton encouraging military force to control the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd.

Hours after the piece was published, staffers took to Twitter to express solidarity, saying, "Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger."

In the op-ed, Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, encouraged President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, a law that gives the president the authority to deploy the U.S. military and National Guard troops domestically.

