SECTIONS
Politics
Print

NY Times' staffers blast paper for allowing Republican a forum

'An injury to the newspaper'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2020 at 9:19am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Several journalists at the New York Times are pushing back on their paper's decision to run an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton encouraging military force to control the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd.

Hours after the piece was published, staffers took to Twitter to express solidarity, saying, "Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger."

In the op-ed, Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, encouraged President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, a law that gives the president the authority to deploy the U.S. military and National Guard troops domestically.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Libertarian launches challenge to Bloomberg's huge donation to DNC
NY Times' staffers blast paper for allowing Republican a forum
State Dept. to label some Chinese media 'propaganda'
1.9 million jobless claims turned in
Trump to bar Chinese airlines from flights to U.S.
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×