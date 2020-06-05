NYC milestone: Zero confirmed coronavirus deaths for 1st day since March

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) For the first day in months, New York City witnessed zero confirmed deaths due to coronavirus, current records show.

The first confirmed COVID-19 death in the Big Apple occurred on March 11 with the death toll reaching its horrible peak at 590 on April 7, according to records put out by the city.

Those same records show that there were zero confirmed coronavirus deaths Wednesday, with three deaths listed as having a “probable” connection to COVID-19. Those probable deaths could later be reclassified as confirmed as more information emerges.

