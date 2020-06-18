SECTIONS
NYC mom plans $10M lawsuit against police after arrest for improperly wearing face mask

Woman taken down in front of her 5-year-old son and caught on video

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 18, 2020 at 1:19pm
(ABC NEWS) A New York City mom who believes she was wrongfully arrested for not properly wearing a face mask while on the subway platform, intends to file a $10 million notice of claim against the city for excessive force, her attorney says.

Kaleemah Rozier, 22, said she was on her way home with her 5-year-old son inside the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center station in Brooklyn on May 13 when she was approached by several unidentified NYPD officers.

"I just want justice," said Rozier to ABC News on Wednesday in a phone interview.

