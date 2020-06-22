An open letter to black Christians

The great equalizer of humanity is the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and to the extent that Christians actually follow His Word and are not corrupted by the "vain philosophies of men," society is blessed. Yet in every generation the "wheat" of pure doctrine is mixed with the "tares" of worldly thinking, and the hearts and minds of otherwise good Christians are corrupted to varying degrees.

A modern example of this is the cancer of "gay theology" that has fully eaten away the souls of most on the "religious left" and is now spreading rapidly into the more "conservative" churches. There is no clearer doctrine in all the Bible than the condemnation of homosexuality, and yet the tenets of "gay theology" are increasingly given greater weight than Scripture, and all of Christendom is suffering for it. Thanks be to God that Bible-grounded black and white believers have stood arm in arm in this battle for a very long time.

The generation of America's founders did not suffer that theological plague, but they had their own challenge: the false theology of "Deism," which contradicted the Bible's testimony that God is active in His Creation and the affairs of men. One particularly bad fruit of Deism was the anti-biblical theory of "human evolution by natural selection" popularized in protean form in the mid 1700s by Deist James Burnett, Lord Monboddo, a strong influence on Charles Darwin's grandfather Erasmus Darwin (whose work the young racist Charles later built his career upon). This poisonous theory of evolution became the false justification for race-based slavery that was already a cornerstone of European colonialism by the various monarchies, starting with Portugal in the mid 1500s.

In "The Descent of Man," Charles Darwin wrote: "At some future period, not very distant as measured by centuries, the civilised races of man will almost certainly exterminate and replace throughout the world the savage races. … The break will then be rendered wider, for it will intervene between man in a more civilised state as we may hope, than the Caucasian and some ape as low as a baboon, instead of as at present between the negro or Australian and the gorilla." Did you catch that fundamental presumption of Darwinism? – blacks are an intermediate stage between gorillas and white people. (Funny that BLM never mentions uber-racist Darwin, on whom their Marxist worldview depends).

Contrast Darwinism with the pure doctrine of Christianity from the New Testament: "There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus" (Galatians 3:28). In Christ all are equal in value, just as our Declaration of Independence reiterates.

TRENDING: Principal gets booted after posting comments critical of Black Lives Matter

Importantly, the Europeans did not create the African slave trade, but simply availed themselves of the Arab Muslim slave market that had been thriving in the Middle East since the 1500s, involving their own kidnapping of blacks, and the purchase of others from local black African suppliers. The Swahili language – a blend of Arabic, Persian and Bantu – was actually invented by the Muslims to facilitate their slave trade spanning numerous African nations. These facts by no means excuse slave purchasers, especially Christians, but they rightly broaden the framework of the discussion beyond the false Marxist narratives we're incessantly bludgeoned with.

The 17th century rise of constitutionalism in the British Isles, rooted in Presbyterianism (the self-rule of individual churches by elders), created an enormous threat to then-dominant "Divine Right of Kings" theology, and Christendom increasingly rejected top-down dictates from Roman Catholic and English Church hierarchies aligned with the monarchies. Thus, the development of theological arguments in defense of non-biblical doctrines were made necessary, and thus "evolution" became an intellectual justification for slavery – to protect the highly lucrative Atlantic slave trade, which provided commodities such as sugarcane that funded the vast military and territorial expansion of European royal families.

In the 18th century, African slavery was a worldwide phenomenon equivalent to today's abortion industry: a global marketplace devoted to enrichment of the elites through trade in human flesh. Abortion is another issue where worldly "wisdom" contradicts the Bible for many people who call themselves Christians – and one where, again, Bible-based black and white believers have stood arm in arm to defend the sanctity of life.

And just as in today's effort to end child-killing (by an "industry" that has always heavily focused on killing black babies), the movement to abolish slavery rose in the Christian church. In 1787, recently converted Christian William Wilberforce launched his relentless campaign to abolish slavery in Great Britain, which culminated in the end of slave trading in 1807 and the abolition of slavery itself in 1833. While the United States failed to forbid slavery in our constitution, the debate – driven by Christian activists inside and outside of government – was nevertheless fierce, and the movement for the national abolition of slavery grew continuously until victory was achieved in 1865 with the 13th Amendment.

Relative to the rest of the world, Britain and America were enlightened pioneers, but only because the Gospel of Christ and the pure doctrine of His Word stirred the hearts of some of His people (while many others rationalized their alignment with the world on the issue).

I've presented the historic case as objectively as I can to remind black Christians that the bonds we share in Jesus are the only true basis for racial harmony and equality, and that any voices trying to speak for black people without grounding in His Word risk luring Christians away from the Gospel into self-pity, resentment and reverse-racism. For we are all susceptible to worldly ideas.

I will close with Colossians 3:12-14: "Here there is no Greek or Jew, circumcised or uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave, or free, but Christ is all and is in all. Therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, clothe yourselves with hearts of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. Bear with one another and forgive any complaint you may have against someone else. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which is the bond of perfect unity."