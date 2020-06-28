SECTIONS
Pelosi calls for CDC to mandate Americans wear masks

'It's not about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting others'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 28, 2020 at 4:01pm
(CNBC) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said that a federal mandate on wearing masks is “long overdue,” as state governors call for a consistent national message on the issue amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the nation.

Pelosi said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of masks to reduce the spread of the virus but never mandated it as to “not offend” President Donald Trump.

The president has repeatedly flouted public health guidelines by refusing to wear a mask in public since the start of the outbreak.

