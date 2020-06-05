Pelosi goes blank when discussing military in Washington

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has a history of stumbling and stuttering in public statements.

This, however, may set a record.

The Gateway Pundit blog reported Pelosi stuttered for 10 seconds during a presser Thursday in which she read from a letter she sent to President Trump complaining about military on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial after violent left-wing terrorists started fires, defaced memorials and destroyed property.

"I preface it by saying, as you probably saw, there are military on the steps of Lin–of Lincoln Memorial. The — uh — the, uh–what is it? I’ll read it to you,” said Pelosi.

See her remarks:

The 80-year-old lawmaker was "so confused" she "had to revert to a letter she wrote Trump after she was caught speechless and unable to finish her sentence," the Gateway Pundit said.

In February, as the coronvirus pandemic was spreading, Pelosi posted a video of her urging people to visit Chinatown in San Francisco then later deleted it.

During the nationwide shutdown of business, she featured in a video her $25,000 freezer stocked with gourmet ice cream.

She has claimed presidential primary voting is "undermining our democracy" and that as "the president fiddles, people are dying."

She tried to include funding for a variety of left-wing social causes in the $2.2 trillion aid package Congress approved to help taxpayers and businesses cope with the pandemic.

Pelosi has called Trump the "most dangerous person in the history of our country."

She claimed he wasn't acquitted in the impeachment trial she orchestrated against him.

She was caught on video preparing to rip a copy of President Trump's State of the Union address then tore it in half as Trump concluded the speech.

She has, at times, forgotten Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's name and referred to President Trump as President Bush.

In a CNN interview on gun control, she stared blankly at the audience.

"Responsible gun owners from the hills of Arizona to the duck blinds of Minnesota, all over, say, 'We're all law-abiding, we have many guns, we have as many guns as he had, but we have,' uh, we have, um, uh," she said before turning to moderator Chris Cuomo and repeatedly waving her hands.

"Background checks," she finally exclaimed.

Pelosi then discussed Russia's alleged "hacking" of the 2016 presidential election.

"This isn't a frivolous thing. Many of us who – um," she said before pausing and gazing at the camera.

"– are interested in the public knowing," she finally blurted.