SECTIONS
Money
Print

Pentagon documents reveal U.S. has planned for bitcoin rebellion

In war game, Generation Z activists use cyber currency to undermine and evade 'the establishment'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 11, 2020 at 5:26pm
Print

(FORBES) Bitcoin has struggled to find support in the U.S. government, with president Donald Trump, along with Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, leading the criticism.

Now, it’s been revealed the U.S. Department of Defense has wargamed scenarios involving a Generation Z rebellion that uses bitcoin to undermine and evade “the establishment.”

In the Pentagon war game, young people born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s use cyber attacks to steal money and convert it to bitcoin, documents published by investigative news site The Intercept revealed.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×