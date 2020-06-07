'People are too afraid': Churches begin to reopen, but will worshipers return?

(THE GUARDIAN) -- Julia Kubis’s 81-year-old mother – a diabetic for nearly six decades – wanted to visit the Church of St Thomas Aquinas in Brooklyn, New York.

Kubis conceded, even in the face of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 109,000 people in the US so far, has ravaged the elderly and immunocompromised, and has claimed the lives of up to two dozen parishioners of St Thomas Aquinas and its sister parish. Her mom agreed to wear a mask and blue nitrile gloves, albeit amid some griping.

“She hasn’t been out of the house in almost three months, and the first place I took her was here,” Kubis told the Guardian.

