SECTIONS
Diversions Education Faith
Print

Piecing together Dead Sea Scrolls with DNA evidence

25,000 fragments written on animal skins subjected to genetic analysis

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2020 at 2:24pm
Print

(HERITAGE DAILY) The collection of more than 25,000 fragments of ancient manuscripts known as the Dead Sea Scrolls include, among other ancient texts, the oldest copies of books of the Hebrew Bible.

But finding a way to piece them all together in order to understand their meaning has remained an incredibly difficult puzzle, especially given that most pieces weren’t excavated in an orderly fashion. Now, researchers reporting in the journal Cell on June 2 have used an intriguing clue to help in this effort: DNA “fingerprints” lifted from the animal skins on which the texts were written.

“The discovery of the 2,000-year-old Dead Sea Scrolls is one of the most important archaeological discoveries ever made,” says Oded Rechavi (@OdedRechavi) of Tel Aviv University in Israel. “However, it poses two major challenges: first, most of them were not found intact but rather disintegrated into thousands of fragments, which had to be sorted and pieced together, with no prior knowledge on how many pieces have been lost forever, or–in the case of non-biblical compositions–how the original text should read. Depending on the classification of each fragment, the interpretation of any given text could change dramatically.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×