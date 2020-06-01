SECTIONS
Police shoot woman when she attacks with knife

She reacted after brother accused of trying to help ISIS

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2020 at 9:30am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A woman was fatally shot by police after charging an officer with a butcher knife just days after her brother was charged with attempting to help the Islamic State.

Temple Terrace Police were called to talk to a woman, identified as Heba Momtaz Al-Azhari, on Friday. She did not show any signs of distress while talking to the officer but later began brandishing a knife and tried to attack him with it, according to police. The officer then fatally shot the woman, who later died at a hospital.

Part of the incident was caught on a surveillance camera and comes as the country faces mass protests over the death of George Floyd.

Read the full story ›

