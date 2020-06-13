SECTIONS
World
Print

Polish president compares 'LGBT ideology' to Soviet indoctrination

'My parents' generation didn't fight to eliminate communist ideology so a new ideology would appear that is even more destructive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 13, 2020 at 6:25pm
Print

(REUTERS) Poland’s president compared LGBT “ideology” to communist doctrine in a campaign speech on Saturday, as LGBT rights become a hotly debated issue ahead of a June 28 presidential election in the staunchly Catholic country.

President Andrzej Duda is an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice Party (PiS), which dismisses the promotion of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights as a foreign influence undermining Poland’s traditional values.

On Wednesday, Duda introduced a “Family Card” of election proposals, including a vow to not allow gay couples to marry or adopt children and to ban teaching about LGBT issues in schools.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×