Poll: Voters overwhelmingly say no to men competing in women's sports

By an overwhelming 3-1 margin, American voters do not believe that men should be allowed to compete in women's high-school and college athletic events, a new poll finds.

Sixty percent of registered voters surveyed in the Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen said biological males should not be allowed to compete, compared to 21% who said they should be allowed and 19% who said they were unsure.

Among Republicans, 81% hold that view. Democrats, by a 50% to 25% margin, agree. So do independent voters, 51% to 24%.

The survey followed the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that redefined "sex" in the 1964 Civil Rights Act, banning workplace discrimination against transgenders and homosexuals.

The poll, JTN said, found some racial differences among respondents.

Among Hispanics, 43% said biological males should be allowed to compete in women's sports and 35% said they should not (22% of Hispanics said they were unsure).

But among both black and white respondents, 63% said biological males should not be allowed to compete. Eighteen percent of blacks and 19% of whites said that they should, and 20% of blacks were unsure, along with 18% of whites."

The question was: "In some high school and college conferences, biological males have been allowed to compete in women's sports events. Should biological males be allowed to compete in women's sports competitions?"

Should men be allowed to compete in women's high-school and college athletic events?

The survey questioned 1,200 registered voters between June 18-20.

Among age groups, registered voters 25-34 showed the most support for males competing in women's sports. Yet only 30% in that age group were in favor. Among those over 65, only 12% were in favor.

Suburban, urban and rural voters were virtually the same, ranging from 19%-22%. Having a college education made little difference as well. Just 21% with a college education were in favor compared to 20% without.

Among those defining themselves as very conservative, there was support from only 11%. About 30% of the very liberal supported males competing with females.

There was a fractionally higher level of support among those with incomes lower than $50,000, with 23% supporting men in women's athletics. It was only 20% for those with incomes $50,000-$100,000 and 19% for those with incomes over $100,000.

The Supreme Court ruling imposed new employment protections for gays and transgenders. But at least another 100 federal laws prohibit discrimination based on "sex," and legal experts predict years of courts fights.

Faith institutions fear the court ruling will impose unconstitutional demands that conflict with their doctrines and beliefs.

The issue is in several courts already. Idaho recently passed a state law that bans males from competing in events for females.