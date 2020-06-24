Porn star charged with sexually assaulting 4 women, faces life in prison

(FOX NEWS) -- Adult film actor Ron Jeremy has been charged with the sexual assault of four women.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Tuesday that the popular adult film star has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating as far back as 2014.

Specifically, Jeremy, who was born Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, 67, was charged with three counts of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, according to a release from District Attorney Jackie Lacey's office.

