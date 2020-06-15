SECTIONS
Diversions Education WorldTHE FINAL FRONTIER
Print

Possibly more than 30 alien civilizations in Milky Way, shocking study says

'Even if we find nothing -- we are discovering our own future and fate'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 15, 2020 at 5:07pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- If extraterrestrial civilizations exist, we may not have to go too far to find them.

A new study from researchers at the U.K.'s University of Nottingham suggests there are 36 planets in the Milky Way galaxy, a calculation the experts have dubbed "the Astrobiological Copernican Limit."

“The classic method for estimating the number of intelligent civilizations relies on making guesses of values relating to life, whereby opinions about such matters vary quite substantially," the study's lead author, Tom Westby, said in a statement. "Our new study simplifies these assumptions using new data, giving us a solid estimate of the number of civilizations in our Galaxy."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×