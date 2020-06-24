Primary support tanks for presumptive nominee Joe Biden

Democrats have been concerned for some time about the lack of enthusiasm for their presidential nominee.

And even before Joe Biden became the presumptive choice, the passion of supporters for President Trump was a worry.

Now, the worries are becoming reality, with Biden's weak primary showing this week in New York and Kentucky, reports the Washington Examiner's "Washington Secrets" column.

"In New York, for example, the latest results show that the former vice president won 67.4% of the vote. Sen. Bernie Sanders took 19.1% of the vote, even though he dropped out 77 days ago, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren was third with 4.4%, even though she withdrew 111 days ago," Paul Bedard wrote.

"In Kentucky last night, Biden did even worse, winning 57.2% even though he has already wrapped up enough delegates for the nomination."

Sanders took 12% of the vote and Warren 4.4% in Kentucky.

By comparison, in Iowa, Trump won with more than 97% of the vote and set a turnout record for an incumbent president, Bedard pointed out.

In New Hampshire, the president received nearly 130,000 votes, more than doubling the totals of former Presidents Obama and George W. Bush in their reelection.

In Texas, Trump received nearly 1.9 million votes, more than tripling what Obama received in 2012.

While many polls find Biden leading nationally, a recent Zogby Poll found that when asked who they thought would win, it's Trump over Biden, 51%-43%.