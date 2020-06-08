Prince Andrew pushes back as U.S. seeks to question him about Epstein

(CNBC) -- Lawyers for Britain’s Prince Andrew on Monday denied claims he has refused to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors in a probe of Jeffrey Epstein, his dead sex criminal friend.

News reports revealed that those prosecutors have formally requested through the United Kingdom an interview with Queen Elizabeth II’s second son.

Andrew’s lawyers issued a statement saying that the Duke of York has three times so far this year offered to assist the U.S. Department of Justice with its ongoing investigation of the wealthy investor Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking and serial abuse of underage girls.

