Prison guard accused of having sexual contact with inmate

(FOX NEWS) -- A former Idaho Department of Correction officer was arraigned on Tuesday and charged with having an affair with an inmate at a state prison.

Miranda Ackerman, 29, is facing charges of having sexual contact with an adult inmate and unlawfully introducing contraband into the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, according to reports by the Idaho Statesman.

Ackerman allegedly gave the inmate explicit photos of herself during their one-month tryst that began in February, police said. IDOC officials alerted authorities of the suspected affair and Ackerman resigned in April ahead of the probe.

