SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Pro-Trump congressional candidate: Media 'won't cover' 5 black GOP primary victories in Baltimore area

Will run in November general election for the seat held by late Democrat Elijah Cummings for decades

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 27, 2020 at 1:20pm
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Five black Republicans won primary races in the Baltimore area, a fact that one candidate believes has not received any media coverage.

"The media won’t cover it but ... we all won our primary races,” self-described pro-Trump congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik tweeted Thursday. “You are looking at the Republican candidates in the greater Baltimore area. We have officially joined forces. Flipping seats RED @CAnderson2020 @m_andrews2020 @EBoikai @VoteVismale.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×