Professionally led riots are another attempted coup d'etat

When Gene Sharp first wrote the manual on how to create a revolution, in 1993, he probably did not expect that in 2020 his methods could be used in the attempt to overthrow a democratically elected U.S. president, Donald Trump.

The tactics of infiltrating legitimate movements for political purposes follows the Gene Sharp manual "From Dictatorship to Democracy": Use a grievance the local population has against the system, identify and support those who oppose the current government, infiltrate and strengthen opposition movements, fund them with millions of dollars, organize protests that seem legitimate and have paid political instigators dress up in regular clothes to blend in.

It happened in Maidan, Ukraine, leading to the overthrow of the government, where mercenaries later said they were instructed by Americans to begin shooting.

It happened in the George Soros-inspired "color revolutions," and in Serbia it led to the fall of Slobodan Milosevic. It happened in the Egypt "Arab Spring" and took down Hosni Mubarak. It happened in Libya with the killing of Moammar Gadhafi. It happened in Syria, as "peaceful protesters" suddenly were not that peaceful after all, but turned out to be infiltrated by al-Qaida members.



Hanne Herland's latest book, "New Left Tyranny," shows how the neo-Marxist New Left turned their back on historical Western principles and became a destructive authoritarian force.

Now it is happening in the United States, where civil unrest unravels step by step according to the exact same Gene Sharp manual, even with bricks and stones delivered to the raging demonstrators, just like what took place at Tahrir Square in Egypt in 2010. Twitter erupted with locals photographing the piles of bricks all across Texas, laid out along the path where demonstrations were to be held, and Instagram films showed young, white, black-clad girls smashing windows, writing Black Lives Matter on walls and being stopped by black women who asked them why they did this. "We are going to be blamed for this looting," said the young blacks to the white rioters.

A BBC documentary demonstrates the links between Gene Sharp's alleged CIA material on how to overthrow governments, the CANVAS resistance in Serbia that led to the overthrow of the government and the Arab Spring revolutions. BBC credits Gene Sharp as the man behind the toppling of Mubarak in Egypt, Milosevic in Serbia and Viktor Yanukovych in Ukraine and the color revolutions.

In 2009, Egyptians dissatisfied with the Mubarak leadership in Egypt went to Belgrade, Serbia, to learn the Gene Sharp tactics that had worked so well there in overthrowing Milosevic. The new method of professionalizing mass protests as a method to overthrow governments proved very successful in the Arab Spring. Journeyman even did a documentary on the massive Gene Sharp CANVAS success.

WikiLeaks showed how the U.S. Clinton administration helped the protesters; James O'Brien, the Clinton administration's special envoy to the Balkans even explained its success. Foreign Policy: "Revolutions are often seen as spontaneous. It looks like people just went into the street. But it's the result of months or years of preparation. It is very boring until you reach a certain point, where you can organize mass demonstrations or strikes. If it is carefully planned, by the time they start, everything is over in a matter of weeks."

The murder of George Floyd seems abused by infiltrating political groups that intermingle with those rightfully protesting against racism, and cause looting and civil unrest they know will be blamed on blacks.

The rightful grievance over racism is being used now to oust Trump since Russiagate, impeachment, the coronavirus scandal and other attempts have not worked. The aim is to end democracy in the United States, control Congress and politics and assemble the power into the hands of the very few.

What the Black Lives Matter movement does not understand is that they are being used by the billionaire white capitalists who are fighting to push the working class even lower and end the national sovereignty principles President Trump stands for in America. It is all about who will own the United States and have free access to its revenues: either the American people under democracy, or globalist billionaires. The rise of totalitarianism as socialists merge with capitalist interests to create state control in America is baffling to watch.

Before the pandemic, the U.S. saw the lowest unemployment rates among blacks in over 50 years. When Trump announced it during the annual State of the Union address, Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi even refused to clap. Record low black unemployment apparently was nothing to her. As we all remember, it was the Democrats that fought for slavery – just read Candace Owens.