Project Veritas: Facebook has secretive 'Diversity Board' that is 'need-to-know' within company

Has authority to recommend termination or reeducation of non-compliantemployees

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 18, 2020 at 1:18pm
(BREITBART) Facebook has a secret “Diversity Initiative Board” that governs the latest diversity push by the company, but those in the know are ordered to keep its existence quiet, according to an alleged internal HR report obtained by Project Veritas.

According to the Project Veritas report, the alleged Facebook memo explains that the Diversity Initiative Board (DIB) will be allowed to recommend termination or reeducation in a “Diversity Training” program for any unlucky Facebook employee who gets in the way of the company’s new diversity initiative.

