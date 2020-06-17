SECTIONS
Rayshard Brooks was on probation, faced going back to prison if charged with DUI

Fear of incarceration likely caused HIM to panic in face of imminent arrest

Published June 17, 2020
(DAILY MAIL) -- Rayshard Brooks was on probation and faced going back to prison if he was charged with a DUI, DailyMail.com can reveal.

It was the fear of incarceration that likely caused Brooks to panic in the face of imminent arrest and caused him to make a break for it.

Brooks was shot and killed on Friday, June 12 when cops received a 911 call to the Wendy's at University Avenue in Atlanta. Brooks was drunk and asleep at the wheel of his car and blocking the fast food restaurant's drive-thru lane.

