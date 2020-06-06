SECTIONS
Retired China soccer star calls for ouster of Communist Party

'This is the conclusion I reached after 50 years of living'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 6, 2020 at 3:15pm
(REUTERS) A retired Chinese soccer star called for the ouster of China’s ruling Communist Party in a video released on Thursday on the YouTube channel of fugitive billionaire Guo Wengui, who is close with former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon.

Hao Haidong, 50, who was a major star in China during the 1990s and 2000s, and is known to have a residence in Spain, spoke in a 53-minute video interview. Thursday is the 31st anniversary of the crackdown on student protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

YouTube is blocked in China.

