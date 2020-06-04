Rush Limbaugh: 'Left is gonna get even dirtier' as election approaches

If people think the left's efforts to undermine President Trump couldn't get any worse than "Obamagate," impeachment and the coronavirus shutdowns, they should think again, contends talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh.

"I know it's hard to believe, but I'm gonna tell you, folks, the left is gonna get even dirtier going forward," he said Thursday. "We haven't reached the bottom of this, 'cause they know what's coming down the tracks.

"They know what John Durham's doing, and they know what [Attorney General William] Barr is doing, and they know both Durham and Barr are committed to this.

"And they know that every day they don't release the results is another day closer to the election that they will be released."

Barr assigned Durham to review the Crossfire Hurricane probe under Obama of alleged Trump-Russia collusion that used a bogus "dossier" of Russian propaganda funded by the Democratic Party as primary evidence.

After a special counsel probe that consumed Washington for two years found insufficient evidence, a partisan impeachment drive ended in acquittal followed by the coronavirus shutdowns based on faulty models that have caused catastrophic job losses.

"There was no reason to ever put 40 million Americans out of work unless it was to your political advantage to have that happen," Limbaugh said. "It was never important enough to wipe out who knows how many livelihoods and the lives and businesses. It was never necessary. It was all predicated on lies, fake and incorrect computer model projects that were never accurate."

Now comes the racial unrest, compounded by looting and rioting that have further devastated cities and minority communites.

Limbaugh said the new evidence of the Obama administration's attempted "coup" is making the average person more aware of the scandal, causing an even greater "Democrat media freak-out."

It's why "deep staters" who worked in the Trump administration, such as former Defense Secretary James Mattis and former Joint Chiefs chairman Mike Mullen, recently have criticized Trump.

He said the objective for Americans should be simple.

"It is to defeat the forces that are arrayed against us out there that are attempting to overthrow the Trump administration and continue this coup and to rip to shreds the Constitution. We are in a battle for the future of America, as founded. There's always gonna be an America. What kind its' gonna be is the question."

He warned that the "coup to oust Donald Trump is ongoing."

"It's all anti-Trump. It is all pro-ousting Trump, getting rid of Trump. It’s all lies, all of it, every bit of it is lies."