Russia reportedly paid Taliban-linked militants bounty money to kill American troops

'Moscow may have been retaliating after an embarrassing defeat during a battle in Syria in 2018'

Published June 27, 2020 at 1:25pm
(BUSINESS INSIDER) US intelligence officials assessed that Russia's military intelligence agency paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill NATO troops in Afghanistan — which include American forces, according to a New York Times report on Friday.

US officials discovered information about the bounties earlier this year. Some of the bounty money was collected by either Islamist militants or those associated with them, The Times reported.

In 2019, 17 US troops were killed in combat in Afghanistan, according to the Defense Department.

