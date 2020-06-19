Seattle business owner warns city facing 'mass exodus'

(FOX NEWS) Seattle business owner Joey Rodolfo told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday that his city's troubles began long before demonstrators took over six city blocks and birthed the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" (CHOP).

"Tucker, I've lived in Seattle for 38 years, for 38 years," said Rodolfo, an apparel designer and co-founder of the Buki clothing brand. "And [over] the last three years, I've seen the crime rate surge. I've seen homeless, drugs and gangs take over our downtown. Not to mention the destruction of property.

"It's happening here in Seattle and with no consequences. We have a judicial system here that is a revolving door. So if you're a store owner or a restaurant in Seattle, these are very, very difficult times."

