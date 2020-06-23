Seattle officials announce intent to break up 'CHOP'

(FOX NEWS) -- Residents who live near Seattle’s "police-free" zone called CHOP –- “Capitol Hill Organized Protest" – expressed relief after Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday that city officials are working to end the protest, following two shootings over the weekend, one of them deadly.

But despite the mayor’s decision to act, some residents who live by the area were critical of the city's leadership for taking so long to act.

“It was doomed to happen from Day One,” Matthew Ploszaj, who lives in the vicinity, told KOMO News. “No one wanted to say it, but I’m surprised it didn’t happen sooner. It should have ended when the Car Tender got broken and the mob went down and broke his fence. It did not have to come to this.”

