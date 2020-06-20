SECTIONS
Seattle police union chief calls for 'leadership' after fatal shooting in CHOP zone

'No longer the summer of love, but the summer of chaos'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 20, 2020 at 2:20pm
(FOX NEWS) The head of Seattle's police union lamented the lack of "leadership" in the city Saturday after reports emerged that an early morning shooting in the so-called 'CHOP' left one person dead and another in critical condition.

According to The Seattle Times, police homicide and assault detectives are investigating the shooting, citing a post on the Seattle Police Department's blotter.

"On June 20th, at approximately 2:30 AM, East Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired in Cal Anderson Park," a statement on the blotter said.

