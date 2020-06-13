SECTIONS
Secret Service drops more than $30K for convention hand sanitizer

Haul includes 400 cartons and 100 dispensers to ensure everyone can remain COVID-19-free

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 13, 2020 at 4:27pm
(NEW YORK POST) The Secret Service is sparing no expense on safety.

The agency spent more than $30,000 on hand sanitizer for the upcoming Democratic and Republican conventions, according to financial documents obtained by TMZ.

The haul includes 400 cartons and 100 dispensers to ensure everyone can remain COVID-19-free at the big events which are scheduled for August. Republicans remain committed to a lavish ceremony, officially relocating from North Carolina to a new location in Jacksonville, Florida — with looser lockdown restrictions.

