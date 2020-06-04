Senator given authority to subpoena 'collusion' investigators

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Thursday was given the authority to subpoena dozens of former members of the Obama administration who were involved in the Russia "collusion" investigation and a long list of other issues.

He is interested in investigating what happened as the 2016 presidential race was heating up and then the Obama administration was winding down.

The "collusion" claims, now debunked, sparked a long list of actions including Obama administration officials using government resources to spy on a political foe, Donald Trump and his campaign.

Then also came the investigation by FBI special counsel Robert Mueller, who could not find evidence of that collusion.

TRENDING: AOC helping rioters: 'Cover identifying tattoos,' wear heat-resistant gloves

Johnson has explained that there also were dozens of leaks of national security information during that time, and they helped set up the "Russia narrative, first of Russia helping Trump and then, all of a sudden, the Trump campaign colluding with Russia, which set up a special counsel, even though, by the end of January, the FBI knew full, full well that there was nothing to that hoax, that they still allowed a special counsel to be set up in May of that year."

Johnson said it's clear that there was "corruption," and the objective was to "sabotage" the Trump administration.

The Washington Examiner said the vote in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee was 8-6, along party lines.

The committee endorsed a plan to "authorize the chairman to issue subpoenas for records and testimony to U.S. government agencies and to individuals relating to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation, the DOJ Inspector General’s review of that investigation, and the ‘unmasking’ of U.S. persons affiliated with the Trump campaign, transition teams, and Trump administration."

Subpoenas also could be delivered to individuals involved in those information leaks.

Many of the same issues already reportedly are being investigated by U.S. Attorney John Durham, who has launched a criminal investigation into the people and events.

Johnson explained, "America has long been admired for its peaceful transitions of power. However, evidence is mounting that this is not what happened in the transition between the Obama and Trump administrations. The undisputed examples that support that statement include the fact that the DNC and the Clinton campaign paid for fabricated foreign research, the Steele Dossier, that was used to instigate an FBI investigation against the Trump campaign and obtain FISA warrants."

The Examiner explained Johnson wants to check into the "use of confidential human sources to target the Trump campaign, the 17 'significant errors or omissions' found by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, and the FBI's 'misuse of transition briefings for investigative purposes.'"

Then, too, there are individuals, like former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who exchanged text messages about an insurance policy in case Trump would win the election.

Democrats on the committee opposed the review of the actions of their own party under Obama's administration.

Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan said he wanted to review more information before authorizing subpoenas.

But Johnson said it's time, citing "the declassification of footnotes in Horowitz’s report that the FBI was aware that Steele’s dossier may have compromised by Russian disinformation, revelations about the 'unmaskings' by Obama administration officials, new evidence unearthed in the case against Flynn showing the FBI had not found any derogatory information against him as of early January 2017, and the release of House Intelligence Committee witness transcripts showing top Obama officials didn’t have any direct evidence of Trump-Russia collusion."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also is seeking authority to demand testimony of Obama administration officials involved in those scandals.