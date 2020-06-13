Social-media 'influencers' wear blackface to 'show solidarity' with Black Lives Matter

(BREITBART) Social media “influencers” are now wearing blackface in an attempt to “show solidarity” with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd, as nationwide protests and riots continue across the country.

What typically gets people “canceled” — unless you’re the governor of Virginia — no longer seems to matter in the eyes of social media influencers, who are now posting photos of themselves wearing blackface in what they say is support for Black Lives Matter, according to a report by Dazed.

“I wish I was black, today more than ever,” said one influencer, Tania Saleh, in a recent Instagram post — which included a “photo montage” of a black woman with her own face photoshopped over it.

