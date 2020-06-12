SECTIONS
Starbucks bans employees from wearing anything in support of Black Lives Matter

Accessories that 'advocate a political, religious or personal issue' are banned

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 11, 2020 at 8:37pm
(THE HILL) An internal memo sent to Starbucks employees last week specifically warned staffers against wearing accessories or clothes bearing messages in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The memo, obtained by BuzzFeed News, reminds staffers that such messages are prohibited under the company's policy against accessories that "advocated a political, religious or personal issue."

Numerous employees told the news outlet, however, that the company regularly allows or even encourages employees to wear pins in support of LGBTQ equality, especially during Pride Month every June.

