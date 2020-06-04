SECTIONS
State Dept. to label some Chinese media 'propaganda'

Targets include state-owned China Central Television

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The United States is seeking to designate at least four Chinese media outlets as embassies of the Chinese Communist Party, which will restrict the outlets from U.S. soil.

Reuters reports the State Department's action could come as soon as Thursday and follows President Trump's announcement last week of retaliatory measures against Beijing after it tightened its grip on Hong Kong.

The designations are expected to include top state-owned network China Central Television, China News Service, the country's second-largest state-owned news agency.

Read the full story ›

