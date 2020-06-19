Stepmother of charged Atlanta cop fired from her job

The stepmother of the Atlanta police officer charged with felony murder in the death of Rayshard Brooks was fired from her job with a mortgage company for allegedly creating a "hostile working environment."

Equity Prime Mortgage in Atlanta said in a statement that Melissa Rolfe, stepmother of Garrett Rolfe, "lost the confidence of her peers, leadership, and many employees who no longer felt comfortable engaging with her," Fox News reported.

Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" broke the story Thursday night.

The mortgage company said it values “diversity of thought" but "when those views create a hostile working environment, we must make difficult decisions and part ways."

However, Rolfe received no explanation other than: "We have to terminate our relationship with you," a source close to the matter told "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Fox News, citing a message posted by Georgia congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, reported Rolfe apparently referred to her sons case as "non-sense."

Melissa Rolfe allegedly told Greene: "I have heard how you feel on many topics and agree with you 100%. I pray you are victorious."

Rofle is married with three grown sons and a grandson, according to a description on the mortgate company's leadership page.

On Wednesday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. announced a charge of felony murder, possibly leading to the death penalty, among 11 filed against Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe in the June 12 death of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot. Fellow officer Devin Brosnan faces three charges, including aggravated assault. Defenders of Rolfe argue he fired at Brooks only after Brooks resisted arrest, wrestled with the officers on the ground, fled and fired at them with a deadly weapon, a Taser he had stolen from the officers.

'Miscarriage of justice'

Immediately after the DA's news conference Wednesday, Washington, D.C., police detective Ted Williams called the charges a "miscarriage of justice."

"I don't give a damn about this white-black situation. These are human beings," he said in a Fox News interview. "I can tell you, this case is going to have a far-reaching adverse affect on the morale of officers in that police department."

Detroit Police Chief James Craig urged the public to reserve judgment because there is considerable evidence to evaluate. But he told Fox News host Neil Cavuto the quick decision to file charges will have a "demoralizing effect" on police officers.

Craig warned that officers will begin "second-guessing" whether to use lethal force in situations that might require it.

Brooks was on probation and faced going back to prison if he was charged with a DUI, DailyMail.com reported Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in 2014 to false imprisonment, cruelty to children, family violence, battery and simple battery.

In a CNN interview Wednesday, a black sheriff, Alfonzo Williams of Burke County, Georgia, said Rolfe was "completely justified" in using lethal force.