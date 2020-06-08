Student paper: 'White people have held monopoly on violence and looting for centuries'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The editorial board of the University of North Carolina student paper appears to justify the violence many American cities endured over the past week.

In a May 31 editorial, The Daily Tar Heel says it “stands in solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis and across America,” and notes that “white people have held a monopoly on violence and looting for centuries.”

Together with the editors’ claim that “we must disavow narratives that imply the value of white property exceeds that of Black lives,” the implication appears to be a justification for the looting, destruction, and killings that took place following the death of George Floyd.

