SECTIONS
Money
Print

Taco Bell apologizes for firing worker wearing BLM mask

'Our goal is to ensure our policies are inclusive and keep our team members and customers safe'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 19, 2020 at 10:33am
Print

(BUSINESS INSIDER) Taco Bell is facing backlash after a video showing a worker being fired for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask went viral.

Denzel Skinner went live on Facebook on June 8, telling viewers that he was losing his job at a Taco Bell location on Belmont Ave. in Youngstown, Ohio, because he was wearing a Black Lives Matter mask.

Skinner told WBKN First News that he had been a shift leader at the location for eight years, and said that the store's air conditioning had broken — which meant the surgical masks provided to employees made it harder to breathe when it was warm.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×