SECTIONS
Faith Politics U.S. WorldBURN IN THE USA
Print

'Tear them down': BLM says Jesus statues are 'white supremacy'

'Always have been'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2020 at 10:17pm
Print

By Peter Hasson
Daily Caller News Foundation

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King called Monday for the removal of statues, murals and stained glass windows that depict Jesus as a “white European,” which he claimed “are a form of white supremacy.”

“Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down,” King, a former surrogate on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s 2020 presidential campaign, wrote on Twitter. “They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been.”

King’s targeting of religious artwork comes as various activist groups have moved beyond tearing down Confederate statues and are now calling for the removal of other historical monuments.

TRENDING: Same DA charging cop who shot Rayshard Brooks is under investigation himself

“In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went?” he added. “EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down.”

“All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down,” King wrote in a second tweet. “They are a gross form of white supremacy.”

Are Jesus statues evidence of 'white supremacy'?

A spokesperson for King didn’t immediately return a request for additional comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×