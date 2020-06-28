Third of parents may not send kids back to school as COVID uncertainty grows

(STUDY FINDS) -- ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Summer vacation is in full-swing for students across the country. For their parents, the coronavirus pandemic already has them worried about what school will be like this fall. A study of nearly 1,200 parents finds a third of those polled aren’t sure they’ll let their children go back to class during the next school year.

Parents are also split on what measures schools should use to prevent another outbreak of COVID-19.

Researchers from the University of Michigan surveyed parents from Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio in mid-June. Families were asked about their current fall plans and their thoughts about 15 possible safety steps that might be taken by educators.

