Toilets can spew 'clouds' of droplets containing SARS-CoV-2, other viruses

'You might want to consider closing the lid before flushing'

Published June 28, 2020 at 3:29pm
(STUDY FINDS) -- The next time you go to the bathroom, you might want to consider closing the toilet lid before flushing. Researchers from China say that when toilet water swishes around the bowl, its flow becomes quite turbulent and creates vortices that carry droplets of toilet water into the air.

If you’ve got magazines, decorations, and extra toilet paper rolls close by, you may want to move them further away. Researchers warn these droplets can travel to a height of three feet and may land on nearby surfaces. They could even get inhaled accidentally.

Many viruses and bacteria can live in the digestive tract and end up in waste, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Toilets might be one of the methods of transmission this new virus has been using to spread around, researchers warn.

