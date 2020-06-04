Trump to bar Chinese airlines from flights to U.S.

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- The US government said on Wednesday that it would bar Chinese airlines from flying passengers to US destinations, starting on June 16, in retaliation for Beijing’s refusal to let American carriers resume service to China.

Last month, the US Department of Transportation (DOT) requested permission from the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) for US carriers to resume flights to the country. But the CAAC merely extended an order that limited all domestic and foreign carriers to international flight schedules in place as of March 12.

In doing so, CAAC was rejecting DOT’s request. US carriers had voluntarily halted passenger service to China in February, as part of efforts to block the spread of Covid-19, after US President Donald Trump ordered immigration authorities to bar most non-US citizens travelling from China from entry into the US.

Read the full story ›