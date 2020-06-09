SECTIONS
Health Politics U.S.WND
Print

Trump plans to hold packed rallies, and suddenly media remember COVID-19

After weeks of crowds at protests, president's campaign rebuked

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published June 9, 2020 at 4:05pm
Print

President Trump at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, Aug. 22, 2017 (Video screenshot)

All it took for the media to remember the coronavirus pandemic and the dangers of big crowds was for President Trump to announce plans for campaign rallies, apparently.

A commentary by Leah Barkoukis at Townhall cited a warning from NPR after the Trump campaign announced its plans.

NPR said the rallies will take place "despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which continues to impact the lives and livelihoods of households across the country."

But Barkoukis pointed out that protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody "have been carried out in every state in the nation, in small towns and large cities alike with gatherings of hundreds to thousands of people."

TRENDING: Judge rules on lawsuit against Michigan governor's stay-at-home order

"In Manhattan on Saturday, police estimated 15,000 people demonstrated. And through it all, Democratic leaders like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who enforced some of the strictest lockdown orders in the country over coronavirus, all of a sudden seemed to not really care about social distancing. And the media who shamed Americans for protesting stay-at-home orders threw their full support behind the demonstrations."

But now that Trump has announced rallies will resume this month, "the media suddenly cares about the pandemic again."

Is the left hypocritical for objecting to crowds at Trump rallies but not at racial protests?

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said the president and his supporters are "ready to get back to action."

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×