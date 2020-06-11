Tucker Carlson leaves the Daily Caller, selling his stake in the company

(JUST THE NEWS) Prime time Fox News television host Tucker Carlson says that he is parting ways with the Daily Caller, the conservative media outlet that he helped found.

"I’m just too absorbed in what I’m doing,” Carlson told the The Wall Street Journal.

“I wasn’t helping in any way, because I’ve got an hour to do every night” he continued, referring to his signature, weeknight Fox News program.

Daily Caller co-founder Neil Patel purchased Carlson's roughly one-third stake in the business that the two founded with financial backing from Foster Friess in 2010. Patel now owns controlling interest in the company, while Friess and some other smaller investors own the remainder of the digital news site.

