U.S. fighter jets intercept 4 Russian military planes near Alaska

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

U.S. fighter jets intercepted four Russian military planes flying off the Alaskan coast Saturday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

F-22 fighter jets intercepted four Russian Tu-142 planes flying 65 nautical miles south of the Alaskan Aleutian islands Saturday, NORAD said. The Russian military planes remained in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone for eight hours without entering United States or Canadian sovereign airspace.

NORAD’s interception Saturday is the second time this week that Russian planes entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, The Hill reported.

WATCH:

NORAD F-22s, supported by KC-135 air refuelers and E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, intercepted four Russian Tu-142 reconnaissance aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on June 27, 2020. video: https://t.co/jPJB21pen3 — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) June 27, 2020

The NORAD jets have intercepted Russian military planes 10 times in 2020 alone, according to NORAD.

“Despite COVID-19, we remain fully ready and capable of conducting our no-fail mission of homeland defense,” NORAD Cmdr. Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy said.

The Tu-142s came within 65 nautical miles south of the Alaskan Aleutian island chain and loitered in the ADIZ for nearly eight hours. The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and at no time entered United States or Canadian sovereign airspace. — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) June 27, 2020

NORAD did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

