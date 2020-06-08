SECTIONS
U.S. officially demands U.K. hand over Prince Andrew to be quizzed over Epstein

'It's also frankly a diplomatic nightmare'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 7, 2020 at 9:52pm
(THE SUN) -- THE US has officially demanded Britain hand over Prince Andrew to be quizzed over his links to billionaire pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein.

And in a bombshell move, the Department of Justice has formally told the UK the Duke of York is now caught up in a criminal probe for the first time.

Andrew, 60, has so far refused to be quizzed by New York prosecutors investigating Epstein’s evil historic sex trafficking network but strongly denies any wrongdoing.

