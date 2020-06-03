'Unbelievable': Franklin Graham spanks clergy who ripped Trump for holding Bible

Evangelist Franklin Graham on Wednesday chastised clergy who criticized President Trump for walking across the street from the White House and holding up a Bible in front of St. John's Episcopal Church after it was burned during protests of the death of George Floyd.

Bishop Mariann Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington was among the ministers who lashed out.

"He didn't come church to pray, he didn't come to church to offer condolences to those who are grieving," she said. "He didn't come to commit to healing our nation, all the things that we would expect and long for from the highest leader of the land."

Graham, CEO of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, called the reaction "unbelievable" in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

"Our country has erupted in chaos. Everyone agrees that what happened to George Floyd was a terrible tragedy that should not have happened and should never happen again," he said of the 46-year-old black man who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. "But what has taken place with these riots is also a heartbreaking disaster for so many and for our nation."

Graham said he was asked if he was offended by the president's actions Monday.

"Offended? Not at all. This made an important statement that what took place the night before in the burning, looting, and vandalism of the nation’s capital — including this historic house of worship — mattered, and that the lawlessness had to end," Graham wrote on Facebook.

"And I’m not offended that he held up the Bible — as a matter of fact, I was encouraged! I appreciate it. I believe that God’s Word is the only hope for each individual and for our nation. The problem we are facing in this country is a spiritual and moral problem. New laws and more government give-away programs are not the answer. It’s a heart problem, and only God can change the human heart," he said.

He addressed the clergy criticism.

"I’m disappointed that some of the President’s harshest critics about going to the church were clergy. They have publicly (to the media) criticized the president for walking to the church and for holding up the Bible," he said.

"That’s unbelievable. They should be thanking him rather than criticizing him!"

Graham said the ministers are "nitpicking his gesture, also saying he should have prayed while he was there."

"So critical. Well, maybe they should invite him back and pray for him as he leads this country through a very difficult time in our history."

NBC News posted a compilation of criticism.

The network cited the complaint by Budde as well as Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest.

"Using the Bible as a prop while talking about sending in the military, bragging about how your country is the greatest in the world, and publicly mocking people on a daily basis, is pretty much the opposite of all Jesus stood for," Martin said.

NBC also quoted rabbi Jack Moline of Interfaith Alliance.

"Seeing President Trump stand in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church while holding a Bible in response to calls for racial justice — right after using military force to clear peaceful protesters out of the area — is one of the most flagrant misuses of religion I have ever seen," Moline said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a joint statement that Trump is "ripping" the country apart at a time when Americans are crying out for unity.

"Tear-gassing peaceful protesters without provocation just so that the president could pose for photos outside a church dishonors every value that faith teaches us," they wrote. "We call upon the president, law enforcement and all entrusted with responsibility to respect the dignity and rights of all Americans."